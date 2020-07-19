Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.