Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,448.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,364.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.