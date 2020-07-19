Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

