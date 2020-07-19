Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $116,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $259.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.