Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $121,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $395.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $398.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.91.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

