Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $125,000 in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Orrstown Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORRF. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $852,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORRF. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Fignar purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,473.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

