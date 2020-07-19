Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $72,000 in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Separately, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSBK opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.60. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

