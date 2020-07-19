Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $76,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $165.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

