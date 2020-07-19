Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $149.47 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

