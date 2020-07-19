Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $82,000 in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

