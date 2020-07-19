Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $87,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $106.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

