Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $99,000 in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Banc of California by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banc of California by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 6,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $63,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Banc of California Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banc of California Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

