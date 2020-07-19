Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $105,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.86 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

