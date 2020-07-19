Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $112,000 Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $58,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GGG stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

