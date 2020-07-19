Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $134,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.