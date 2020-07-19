Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $138,000 Investment in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMNF opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. HMN Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.13.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMNF shares. TheStreet cut shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

