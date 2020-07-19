Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $85,000 Investment in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $328,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $14.25 on Friday. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $242.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Also, Director Laura C. Kendall purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $94,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $183,274.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

