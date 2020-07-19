Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ opened at $15.15 on Friday. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $129.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

