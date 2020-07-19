Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

