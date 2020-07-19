Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, Director James W. Barrett acquired 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $101,395.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,437.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard Kent acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $86,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,849.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,619 shares of company stock valued at $332,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

