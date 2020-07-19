Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,099 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

