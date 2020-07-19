Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,381,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.