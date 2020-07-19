Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,660 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Metlife by 318.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

