Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,848 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $55,683,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $7,512,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,681,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.