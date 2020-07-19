Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

