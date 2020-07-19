Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 239,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STND opened at $20.21 on Friday. Standard AVB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Standard AVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Standard AVB Financial Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

