Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $70,000 Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 569.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Shares of EPP opened at $40.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

