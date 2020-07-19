Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,119,000 after buying an additional 142,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.