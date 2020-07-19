Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $98,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,864 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,816,000 after acquiring an additional 491,788 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,954,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after acquiring an additional 989,731 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

