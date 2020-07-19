Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,116,000 after buying an additional 476,140 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29.

