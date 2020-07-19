Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $232.32 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

