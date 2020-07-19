Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,901 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

