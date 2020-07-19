Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 343.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $4,873,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,620. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

