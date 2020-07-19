Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by BOCOM International

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

BILI stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bilibili by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

