Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $97.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $1,337,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $13,514,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,899,676 shares of company stock valued at $256,766,364 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

