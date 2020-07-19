Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Trading Down 1.2%

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)’s share price fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, 2,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

About Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

