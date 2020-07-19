Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BDIC stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

