Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLBD. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of BLBD opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $362.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in Blue Bird by 41.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 274,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 80,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 42.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

