BMO Capital Markets Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $68.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

NYSE MS opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after buying an additional 378,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

