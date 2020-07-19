BMO Capital Markets Increases J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $125.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $136.82 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,747 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,463,000 after purchasing an additional 852,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,850,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

