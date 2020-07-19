Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $10.53 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.