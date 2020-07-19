Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Up 8.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.58, 1,196,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 668,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Specifically, COO David Setboun purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $64,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sankesh Abbhi purchased 46,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $607,659.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $60,494.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,930 shares of company stock valued at $828,557. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCLI shares. BidaskClub raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

