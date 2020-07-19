Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $199,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Brinker International from $54.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

