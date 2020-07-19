Brokerages Expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report sales of $26.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.11 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. EMCORE reported sales of $17.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $103.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.61 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $120.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 52.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EMCORE by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EMCORE by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.