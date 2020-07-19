Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE)

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

In other news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 259,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$156,997.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,625. Also, Senior Officer David James Vaughan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,683,500 shares of company stock worth $1,024,138.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

