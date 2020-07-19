Capital One Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

