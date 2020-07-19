Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 50,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

