Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Shares Down 15.1%

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53, approximately 1,116,759 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 317,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

The stock has a market cap of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Capitala Finance by 32.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

