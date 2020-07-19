Cardinal Capital Management Sells 231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

