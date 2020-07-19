CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.80% of CareDx worth $56,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CareDx by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 94,335 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,109,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after buying an additional 121,077 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 322,513 shares during the period.

CDNA stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 1.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $342,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,730.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,538 shares of company stock worth $6,872,723 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

